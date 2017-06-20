Progressives supporting Democrat Jon Ossoff in the heated runoff for Georgia’s sixth district have started the hashtag #VoteYourOssoff. I don’t think it’s going as they expected, which I think was probably something like this:
How do we #resist? In the most powerful way. #VoteyourOsoff #FlipTheSixth WE VOTE!!!! pic.twitter.com/qGQEijE2Qu
— ABConTheWebz (@AndreaCulbreth) June 17, 2017
However, almost none of the tweets are actually from Ossoff supporters. Instead, most are more like this:
Jon Ossoff is a child who doesn't live in #GA06 + didn't vote in 2012#VoteYourOssoff #morningjoe #FlipThe6th Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel pic.twitter.com/rlbHvyZFeI
— Jack Bailey 🇺🇸 (@JackBaileyUSA) June 20, 2017
REMEMBER! #GA06 IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION EVER!
Unless the Democrat loses. Then you'll be told it means nothing.#voteyourosoff
— Robert Hampton (@sillynotabsurd) June 20, 2017
Last I checked you or @DNC were not under sanctions…though should be in prison along with @BarackObama and @HillaryClinton #voteyourosoff https://t.co/4AtZV8nvir
— Voted For The 45th (@votedforthe45th) June 20, 2017
Hey #GA06, remember that the Democrats booed God during their national convention. Don't #voteyourosoff! Vote #Handel instead. #KeepThe6th https://t.co/3CTkDz4XIR
— Jim 'Mad Dog' Madsen (@madsenjim) June 20, 2017
Even some of the Ossoff supporters…well, they aren’t really who I would want on my side.
Awww, poor baby @karenhandel ….your hero didn't grab your p*ssy hard enough?? Such a shame 🙄🙄🙄 #FlipThe6th #voteyourosoff
— Cheri Scudder-Thomas (@lilscud1974) June 20, 2017
