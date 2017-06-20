Progressives supporting Democrat Jon Ossoff in the heated runoff for Georgia’s sixth district have started the hashtag #VoteYourOssoff. I don’t think it’s going as they expected, which I think was probably something like this:

However, almost none of the tweets are actually from Ossoff supporters. Instead, most are more like this:

Jon Ossoff is a child who doesn't live in #GA06 + didn't vote in 2012#VoteYourOssoff #morningjoe #FlipThe6th Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel pic.twitter.com/rlbHvyZFeI — Jack Bailey 🇺🇸 (@JackBaileyUSA) June 20, 2017

REMEMBER! #GA06 IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION EVER! Unless the Democrat loses. Then you'll be told it means nothing.#voteyourosoff — Robert Hampton (@sillynotabsurd) June 20, 2017

Last I checked you or @DNC were not under sanctions…though should be in prison along with @BarackObama and @HillaryClinton #voteyourosoff https://t.co/4AtZV8nvir — Voted For The 45th (@votedforthe45th) June 20, 2017

Even some of the Ossoff supporters…well, they aren’t really who I would want on my side.