Progressives supporting Democrat Jon Ossoff in the heated runoff for Georgia’s sixth district have started the hashtag #VoteYourOssoff. I don’t think it’s going as they expected, which I think was probably something like this:

However, almost none of the tweets are actually from Ossoff supporters. Instead, most are more like this:
Jay Caruso

 

Even some of the Ossoff supporters…well, they aren’t really who I would want on my side.

