At the Glastonbury music festival in England last night, actor (although he claims otherwise) Johnny Depp said

I’m not insinuating anything — by the way, this will be in the press and it will be horrible — When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while, and maybe it’s time.

Language like this is always disturbing, but especially so just a week after Republican congressmen were targeted and shot practicing for a bipartisan charity baseball game.

The White House issued a statement saying

President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and its sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official.

Although Depp prefaced his statements by saying he knew they would be controversial, he is now apologizing for them.

“I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” he said. “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

An assassination joke with no intended malice? Seems fairly unlikely.