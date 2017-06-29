The US House of Representatives has passed a bill which will crack down on illegal immigration and the Sanctuary Cities which protect them in the United States. The bill creates harsher penalties for illegal aliens who are deported and try to regain entry into the United States.

Kate’s Law passed by a vote of 257-157 on largely partisan lines, with one Republican voting against the bill and 24 Democrats voting for it.

The law is named for Kate Steinle, a San Francisco woman who was killed by an illegal immigrant who had been deported multiple times but was living in that Sanctuary City. She died two years ago Saturday.

Another bill also passed which denies federal grants to Sanctuary Cities. That passed by 228-195, with seven Republicans voting against the legislation and three Democrats voting for it.

The laws will now go to the Senate.