Fox has parted ways with Bob Beckel– again– after what is being characterized a “racially insensitive remark” to a fellow Fox employee. The network released a short statement to Variety: “Bob Beckel was terminated today for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee.”

Beckel also parted ways with Fox in 2015 following a back surgery that prompted Bill Shine, then the network’s executive vice-president of programming, to argue that “The Five” could not be held “hostage to one man’s personal issues.” The show was recently moved to primetime following Bill O’Reilly’s departure, and adds another drop in the bucket of shakeups that are occurring at the network.

Fox’s decision comes on the heels of a class-action lawsuit filed against the network in the New York State Supreme Court by eleven current and former Fox employees, citing “abhorrent, intolerable, unlawful and hostile racial discrimination.”