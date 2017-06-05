Power Line’s John Hinderaker reported that CNN was caught staging a fake news protest by Muslims against ISIS and terrorism. As Hinderaker put it, the pitifully small event directed by CNN for to advance CNN’s narrative — that most Muslims reject extremism:

As you watch the video, you can see that this is not a bona fide demonstration that CNN observed and reported on.

Heat Street reports that Mark Antro, a Londoner, recorded what went on before they started their broadcast. The video shows CNN host Becky Anderson and her directing a small group of “protestors” under a police cordon to huddle together so they are all in shot at once. Anderson then uses them to introduce her segment by reading out hashtags from their placards.

Here is the video:

CNN has denied that this is staged “fake news” by telling the extreme left-wing Meadiaite that Anderson and company were just filming:

“This story is nonsense. The group of demonstrators that was at the police cordon was being allowed through by officers so they could show their signs to the gathered media. The CNN crew along with other media present simply filmed them doing so.”

Right. They simply filmed the protestors being allowed through police lines so they could show their signs.