President Donald J. Trump believes in climate change and that humans have a role in it. That’s what U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley told CNN’s Jake Tapper during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union”:

President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation. Trump knows that it’s changing and that the U.S. has to be responsible for it and that’s what we’re going to do. Just because the U.S. got out of a club [Obama’s Paris Agreement] doesn’t mean we aren’t going to care about the environment.

When asked why the US pulled out of the climate agreement, Haley blamed former President Barack Obama for agreeing to regulations that were “too onerous,” too strict and ultimately unachievable:

The regulations from the Paris agreement were disadvantaging our companies. I knew that as a governor. The jobs were not attainable as long as we lived under those regulations. It was not possible to meet the goals had we attempted to.

You can watch the exchange in the video accompanying the following tweet:

WH has been refusing to say if Trump denies climate science@NikkiHaley says: Trump ‘believes climate is changing’ https://t.co/hkHM5d3j9M — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2017

Maybe now the biased media wing of the Democrats’ Party will be able to stop asking everyone whether President Trump believes in Climate change.