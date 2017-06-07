During last night’s debate in the runoff for the special election to succeed now-HHS Secretary Tom Price, former Secretary of State Karen Handel (R) left ex-congressional aide Jon Ossoff (D) speechless when she asked Ossoff who he was going to vote for. The Ossoff cannot vote for himself because he does not live in the district he is running to represent.

Tfw you get called out for not living in the district you're running in and you have NO ANSWER pic.twitter.com/k0fDnQbDqn — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 7, 2017

As the Washington Free Beacon reported, the candidates were given the opportunity to ask their opponent a question. Handel asked Ossoff about his residency.

“So Jon, I guess what I would like to know is exactly who are you going to vote for in this election?”

Ossoff paused for several seconds before asking, “Is that the question?” He then responded by saying he had previously addressed the matter, reiterating that he is living outside the district to support his now-fiancé. Then he attacked Handel for being “born and raised in Washington, D.C.”

“It is of concern to the people of the sixth district that you do not live in our community,” Handel replied. “And while I was born in Washington, D.C., I didn’t get to pick where I was born. But the fact is, I’ve been in Georgia for almost as long as you’ve been alive.”