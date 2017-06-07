Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel speaks at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

During last night’s debate in the runoff for the special election to succeed now-HHS Secretary Tom Price, former Secretary of State Karen Handel (R) left ex-congressional aide Jon Ossoff (D) speechless when she asked Ossoff who he was going to vote for. The Ossoff  cannot vote for himself because he does not live in the district he is running to represent.

 
Susan Wright

 

As the Washington Free Beacon reported, the candidates were given the opportunity to ask their opponent a question. Handel asked Ossoff about his residency.

“So Jon, I guess what I would like to know is exactly who are you going to vote for in this election?”

Ossoff paused for several seconds before asking, “Is that the question?” He then responded by saying  he had previously addressed the matter, reiterating that he is living outside the district to support his now-fiancé. Then he attacked Handel for being “born and raised in Washington, D.C.”

“It is of concern to the people of the sixth district that you do not live in our community,” Handel replied. “And while I was born in Washington, D.C., I didn’t get to pick where I was born. But the fact is, I’ve been in Georgia for almost as long as you’ve been alive.”

