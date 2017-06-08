FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2008 file photo, California mayors, from left, Sharon Quirk of Fullerton, Antonio Villaraigosa of Los Angeles and Gavin Newsom of San Francisco recite the Pledge of Allegiance before speaking at Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Rodham Clinton's East Los Angeles campaign office. The presidential race is dominating headlines, but on the periphery the race to replace California Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018 is gradually taking shape. Villaraigosa has made no secret of his interest in the job and in coming weeks he's expected to join a growing list of candidates and likely candidates that includes Newsom, now lieutenant governor. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

The Sacramento Bee reports that a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies survey of California likely voters finds that Californicator Democrats Lt. Gov.

and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa still lead the 2018 California gubernatorial Primary:
  • Gavin Newsom (D) – 22%
  • Antonio Villaraigosa (D) – 17%
  • John Cox (R) – 9%
  • David Hadley (R) – 8%
  • John Chiang (D) – 5%
  • Delaine Eastin (D) – 3%.

The IGS poll was conducted May 4-29 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percent.

A similar poll taken in March, found Newsom in the lead with 28%, with Villaraigosa well behind at 11%.

The San Jose Mercury News reports that “a plurality of likely voters polled – 37 percent – said they didn’t have a preference.”

This is California so the top two finishers in the “jungle primary,” regardless of party affiliation, will advance to the general election.

Let’s don’t forget how much trouble Newsom’s and Villaraigosa’s Californication caused poor Hillary Clinton the first time she ran for president.

