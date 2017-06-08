The Justice Department Thursday night corrected former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier today.

Comey told the Senate incorrectly that he was “not aware” of any memo or decision outlining Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal from all investigations related to last year’s presidential campaign.

According to the Justice Department, a memo was sent to Comey on March 2 noting that Sessions had recused himself because of his support for President Trump during the campaign:

In his testimony, Mr. Comey stated that he was “not *** aware of” “any kind of memorandum issued from the Attorney General or the Department of Justice to the FBI outlining the parameters of [the Attorney General’s] recusal.” However, on March 2, 2017, the Attorney General’s Chief of Staff sent the attached email specifically informing Mr. Comey and other relevant Department officials of the recusal and its parameters, and advising that each of them instruct their staff “not to brief the Attorney General *** about, or otherwise involve the Attorney General *** in, any such matters described.”

Whoops. Do we think Comey’s error was just an innocent mistake?