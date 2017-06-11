The Daily Mail reports that former FBI Director and admitted leaker James Comey may receive $10 million to sign a book deal for his memoirs.

An acquisition editor for a major New York publishing house told DailyMail.com that “when Comey’s proposal hits my desk, I’ve already been authorized to offer $10 million.”

But that’s not all. A prominent movie-TV agent told the Daily Mail. “I know one top drawer producer who’s already talking to stars to cast the Comey role. . . . Comey could expect a movie deal tied into the book worth many millions of dollars more, tens of millions”:

According to one knowledgeable publishing insider, ‘Comey will be having talks with one of Washington’s top lawyer-agents, Bill Barnett, whose book clients have included Bill and Hillary, George W. Bush, Bob Woodward and even the Prince of Wales and Barbra Streisand. He will get Jim millions, maybe even more than $10 million, which is the number making the rounds. By being fired by The Donald, Jim Comey’s going to have the biggest Washington golden parachute ever.

Comey is already well off. When he became FBI Director on September 4, 2013, records showed he had a net worth of $11 million, and was awaiting a $3 million payout from the hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, where he served as general counsel. Comey recently lost $500,000 in the sale of his seven-bedroom, more than 7,000-square foot home in the ritzy New York City suburb of Westport, Ct.