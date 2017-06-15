Just one day after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four other people were shot at the Republican practice for tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game, ABC News reports that South Carolina’s Republican Congressman Mark Sanford blames President Donald J. Trump, at least “partially,” for the nation’s political divide:

“I would argue that the President is at least in partially — again not in any way totally, but partially to blame for demons that have been unleashed,” Mark Sanford, R-SC, said on MSNBC. [. . .] “We ought to call” Trump’s behavior “bizarre.”

There is plenty of blame to go around concerning the lack of civility in our politics. Sanford could, and maybe should, have been a bit more circumspect in speaking abut this today.