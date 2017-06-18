During an appearance on today’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Jay Sekulow, a member of the President Donald J Trump’s legal team said that president Trump is not under investigation for obstruction:

Let me be clear here, the president is not and has not been under investigation for obstruction.

And the good folks NBC News couldn’t help juxtaposing Sekulow’s statement with President Trump’s tweet which stated “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.” A Tweet which was taken by the biased media wing of the Democrats’ Party to be confirmation that President was indeed under investigation.

Sekulow responded that the president wasn’t referring to an actual investigation in the message, but instead a news report about one:

“The tweet from the president was in response to the five anonymous sources purportedly leaking info to the Washington Post,” he said, referring to the Post’s report this week that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the election, now also includes a look at whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

At this point Chuck Todd repeatedly asked Sekulow why President Trump was afraid of the Mueller investigation, to which Sekulow forcefully responded:

“He’s not afraid of the investigation — there is no investigation. There is not an investigation of the President of the United States, period.”

You can watch the testy exchange by clicking the link in the following tweet:

New on #MTP: Trump lawyer says President is not under investigation, despite tweets. Read more here: https://t.co/MeuCXHs8gZ pic.twitter.com/kWkd0QrrI5 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 18, 2017

Once again we are reminded that we must consider the Washington Post’s excessive and irresponsible use of anonymous sources. When we last cautioned you to consider the WaPo’s sources for their never ending virulent attacks against President Trump we were concerned about two Washington Post hit pieces. One contained the WaPo’s allegations, based solely on anonymous sources and which were denied by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, that President Trump divulged classified national intelligence when he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The other by four WaPo reporters collaborated on another Trump hatchet job about the former FBI director’s dismissal relying upon an “unprecedented 30 unnamed sources.”

And now it is no longer just us telling you to consider the sources. On June 15, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein warned Americans to be skeptical of anonymous allegations:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Statement by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Anonymous Allegations Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein today issued the following statement: “Americans should exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous ‘officials,’ particularly when they do not identify the country – let alone the branch or agency of government – with which the alleged sources supposedly are affiliated. Americans should be skeptical about anonymous allegations. The Department of Justice has a long-established policy to neither confirm nor deny such allegations.”

A warning I took to mean that the Washington Post’s anonymously sourced article claiming that President Trump is under investigation for Obstruction is likely just more fake news.

And I would be remiss if I did not also remind you that this is not the first time we have reported that despite what the main stream media continues to tell you, President Trump is not under investigation.

UPDATE: On “Fox News Sunday” Sekulow was even more adamant that President Trump is not under investigation. My take was that Chris Wall got schooled by Sekulow when Wallace tried his gotcha questions on the attorney. You don’t have to take my word for it. You can decide for yourself by watching the video of the interview by following the link in the tweet below:

Jay Sekulow Schools Chris Wallace: "We have NOT received ANY Investigation of the POTUS": https://t.co/jRp5BrE691 via @YouTube — Steven Laboe (@slaboe) June 18, 2017

Or you can read the transcript here.