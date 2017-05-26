Remove all the statues that offend thee,

burn all the books not aligned,

wipe all the smiles that humor brings,

for tomorrow we shall leave ye behind.

Remove all the past that taught us death,

hate all the wars and heroes true,

focus on the self and the current hours,

erase all the wrong we drudged through.

The pyramids slain, the cemeteries cleared,

the fields of Flanders and Verdun,

the future is ours, right here right now,

no peace until our war is won.

No gender defined,

no history kind,

dash all that stands in our way,

and if by mere chance, they sculpt our great stance,

only then shall you bend and obey.