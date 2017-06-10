The sexiest week in American politics has ended. Some in the nation’s capitol, and across the country, shed a tear at the torrent of emotions that come to a grinding halt when Infrastructure Week is over. It leaves one feeling alive and empty all in a single sublimely somber moment that careens through five days of the turbulent American consciousness. Sometimes, resisting and standing up against crumbling infrastructure is too much for one person to handle. Thank goodness the Comey hearings were there to cleanse America’s collective palate from the daunting task of reviving domestic infrastructure.

The most promising, if not least controversial, goal is the focus the Trump administration has placed on opening beef markets in China. The Chinese had closed its borders to American imports of all beef over mad cow disease in 2003. In May, the Trump administration announced it would work with China to set up regulations on the American cattle industries to put China’s worries at ease for the growing middle-class demand for quality American beef. However, the cattle industry is less than impressed and this can possible raise beef prices across the board for Americans.