A terrible fire has destroyed a high rise apartment in London, England. The cause of the blaze is still unknown.

Initial reports put the number injured at 30.

The Latest: 30 people taken to hospitals after massive fire at a high-rise apartment building in west London. https://t.co/9BD7jRlyKe — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2017

Gut-wrenching reports are already start to surface.

“I saw people jumping out the window.” Witness reacts to apartment block inferno in West London https://t.co/LhABF1S2Vm pic.twitter.com/eUqlt1b2HV — CNN (@CNN) June 14, 2017

It is a devastating blow to a city already reeling from tragedy. Emergency services are still standing by.

We have taken 30 patients to five London hospitals following the fire at #GrenfellTower & we remain on scene pic.twitter.com/lxfRseAIkg — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 14, 2017