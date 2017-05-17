Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke, one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters accepted a role in the Trump administration. Mentioned as a possible replacement for James Comey at the FBI, Clarke will instead work at the Department of Homeland Security.

The Washington Free Beacon has the story:

The Trump administration tapped Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to serve as the acting assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security for partnership and engagement. Clarke, a tough-talking, conservative firebrand recognized by his penchant for cowboy hats, announced the appointment during an interview with a local Wisconsin radio station Wednesday afternoon. “I’m both honored and humbled to be a appointed to this position by [DHS Sec. John Kelly], working for the Trump administration in this position,” Clarke told WISN Milwaukee. Clarke will begin in the position in June.

Clarke’s role will likely disappoint some Trump supporters. They wanted him in a much more high-profile position. The problem is, Clarke’s outspoken behavior is not well-suited for the role of the FBI Director. In this function, he will answer to John Kelly who I imagine will not stand for Clarke’s well-known antics.

The other good news is Milwaukee County will get a Sheriff who will be in Milwaukee County instead of traveling around the country and making television experiences.