Right now (update below) it is only Drudge reporting it, but he has a statement that apparently has come from Roger’s wife, Elizabeth.

The statement reads:

I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…

We will report back with any further news or if other outlets confirm.

Drudge tweeted it as well:

ROGER AILES DEAD — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) May 18, 2017

** UPDATE: Fox News is now confirming the report.