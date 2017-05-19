Anthony Weiner, whose career was brought down partly because of Andrew Breitbart, is going to plead guilty today in a federal courtroom on a charge related to him sexting with a minor.

From The NY Times:

Mr. Weiner will plead guilty to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, pursuant to a plea agreement with the United States attorney’s office in Manhattan, one of the people said. Mr. Weiner surrendered to the F.B.I. early Friday morning. The federal authorities have been investigating reports that, beginning in January 2016, Mr. Weiner, then 51, exchanged sexually explicit messages with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina. The plea covers conduct by Mr. Weiner from January through March of last year, the person said. A likely result of the plea is that Mr. Weiner would end up as a registered sex offender, although a final determination has yet to be made, the person added. The charge carries a potential sentence of between zero and 10 years in prison, meaning Mr. Weiner could avoid prison. The ultimate sentence would be determined by a judge.

Considering this is Weiner’s first conviction, I suspect he may not get any jail time, or of he does, it will be minimal. Having to register as a sex offender where he lives will be punishment enough.

Also, this will come as a token of good news for Hillary Clinton supporters who say Weiner, and by extension, his wife Huma Abedin helped trigger the infamous Comey letter they blame for Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump (which it didn’t).