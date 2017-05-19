Get your popcorn ready. Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in an open session sometime after Memorial Day.

“The Committee looks forward to receiving testimony from the former Director on his role in the development of the Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference in the 2016 US elections, and I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media,” said Senator Burr. “I also expect that Director Comey will be able to shed light on issues critical to this Committee’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election,” said Senator Warner. “Director Comey served his country with honor for many years, and he deserves an opportunity to tell his story. Moreover, the American people deserve an opportunity to hear it.”

This guarantees to be worth watching. There will still be items he will not be able to discuss based on his knowledge of ongoing investigations but he is going to shed some light on the memo people are talking about and other areas related to President Trump’s attempts to cajole Comey into being “part of the team.”