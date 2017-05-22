There was a series of explosions at an Ariana Grande concert in London at the Manchester Arena. The police there have confirmed “multiple” fatalities.

Here is a tweet from police:

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Some details from The Guardian:

Erin McDougle, 20, from Newcastle said: “There was a loud bang at the end of the concert. The lights were already on so we knew it wasn’t part of the show. At first we thought it was a bomb. There was a lot of smoke. People started running out. When we got outside the arena there were dozens of police vans and quite a few ambulances. A group of young men from Sheffield said they had seen at least five people covered in blood and others being carried out by bouncers. “Ariane Grande had just gone behind the curtain and the lights came up when there was this massive bang and a big cloud of smoke. I saw five people with blood all down them,” said one. Sophie Tedd, 25, from Darlington, said the noise and smoke seemed to come from the tiered seating stage right. “We were sitting on that side then suddenly there was this big bang in the block next to us. Everyone started screaming and we nearly got trampled on. There was a burning smell.”

More to come as more reports come in.