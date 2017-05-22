Multiple reports are coming in now saying 19 people are dead and up to 50 are injured. There are no suspects and no conclusions reached, but police there say they are treating it as a ‘terrorist incident’ until something changes.

From CNN:

Nineteen people were killed and about 50 injured following an incident Monday at Manchester Arena in England, where pop singer Ariana Grande was performing, Greater Manchester Police said. In a Facebook post, Greater Manchester Police released the following statement: “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene.”

One outlet, CNBC is saying they’ve heard reports of it being a suicide bomber:

BREAKING: US officials briefed on Manchester incident say UK officials suspect it was caused by suicide bomber -NBChttps://t.co/nJwDYK0AQG — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) May 23, 2017

At the start of this video is a scene from outside that captured the sound of the explosion:

Some video near the scene:

Ambulances out in force heading to Manchester Arena after all lining up on Thompson street fire station. pic.twitter.com/vpAFFUG0MI — Sam Ward (@SamWardMCR) May 22, 2017

I never ment to record this but this is me leaving ariana grande #DangerousWomantour #ManchesterArena hope everyone is safe and got out pic.twitter.com/TLu73UBl0x — Rhianna burke (@RhiannaBurke) May 22, 2017