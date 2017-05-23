To understand the depths of the absurdity of the angle Sean Hannity is pushing on the Seth Rich murder is to have to believe the near-impossible.

Think about it for a moment. Sean Hannity and other “conservatives” are pushing the idea that DNC staffer Seth Rich is the person who provided the leaked DNC emails to Wikileaks and that Hillary Clinton operatives and DNC operatives conspired to murder Rich for his transgressions.

Hannity wants you to believe the same people who nearly lost the DNC nomination to a 75-year-old socialist from Vermont and who lost the election to a reality television show host have the wherewithal to put out a hit on a DNC staffer and cover it up.

If Hannity’s over Trumpism isn’t enough, his advancing of a conspiracy theory against the wishes of Seth Rich’s parents is a stain on the entire Fox News organization, many of whom are great journalists and commentators. It’s no wonder there are people at Fox News who are speaking out about Hannity.

From The Daily Beast:

Fox News staffers are growing increasingly dismayed as network star Sean Hannity and others continue to promote the unfounded conspiracy theory that Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer was murdered last year for talking to WikiLeaks. The Daily Beast spoke to nearly a dozen reporters, pundits, and hosts inside Fox News who all conveyed the same sentiment: Hannity is “embarrassing” the network, and the promotion of the Rich conspiracy theory is senselessly cruel to a grieving family. “ARE WE STILL AIRING THAT SHIT?!” one Fox News political reporter, who says they are furious that the conservative cable-news giant is entertaining the conspiracy theory, messaged The Daily Beast when informed of recent coverage.

More here:

Multiple sources said that hard-news reporters and staffers at the network are aghast at the network’s ongoing coddling of the baseless story and wonder why it has been allowed to continue. Fox News staff spoke to The Daily Beast on the condition of anonymity. “The other reporters I’ve talked to [about this] are similarly pissed about the whole thing,” another Fox reporter said. “Some find it embarrassing, others downright heartless [to spread this].” “It’s just gross,” the reporter added. Another news reporter said he is “befuddled” that the network hasn’t intervened to decisively put an end to Hannity’s incessant support for, and coverage of, this particular conspiracy theory.

It appears Hannity won’t stop talking about it unless executives at Fox News or higher ups at NewsCorp step in and say, “Stop.”

After all, why would Hannity stop without being told? The goofball theory is getting a lot of play among hard-core Trumpers. And when I say hardcore, I am talking about the InfoWars faction of Trump supporters. They’re the ones who trace their support of Trump back to when he was spouting birther conspiracies.

Sean Hannity, whether other Fox News people realize it or not, is now the face of that organization. And he’s dragging it into the sewer.