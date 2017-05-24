The Trump administration is not going to offer up former Senator Joe Lieberman as the replacement for Jim Comey to head up the FBI.

In fact, they’re starting over, completely:
The news is welcome. Lieberman has no law enforcement experience. He’s been a politician since first being elected in 1970 to the Connecticut Senate. His work at a private law firm since 2013 would no doubt come under intense scrutiny.

Trump has to choose a non-political person. It has to be somebody with a law enforcement background for Trump to keep Democrats in line.

