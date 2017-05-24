Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs was asking Montana Republican U.S. House candidate, Greg Gianforte a question about health care when Gianforte, according to Jacobs picked him up and body slammed him.

Here is what Jacobs said on Twitter:

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

There is audio of the event, and it’s obvious there is some physical altercation, and then you hear Gianforte yelling at Jacobs who says he is calling the police. Check it out:

More details:

Jacobs was being evaluated in an ambulance at the scene. Gianforte was seen sitting in a vehicle nearby and had been speaking with Gallatin County deputies earlier. Gianforte left the scene shortly before 6 p.m. without speaking to reporters. The Hyalite Fire department told the Chronicle that one person was taken from the scene to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said his office will release a statement as quickly as possible. Alexis Levinson, a reporter for Buzzfeed News, told MSNBC that he had given a statement to the sheriff’s office. In tweets and on air, she said she saw Jacobs go into a room where Gianforte was. “I heard the crash and saw his feet fly,” she told MSNBC live on the air.

Whether or not this has an effect on the election tomorrow remains to be seen, but Gianforte certainly didn’t want this kind of publicity.