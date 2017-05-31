CNN: Comey to Publicly Testify Trump Pressured Him to End Investigation

CNN has a report out saying James Comey, in his public testimony, will confirm reports that President Donald Trump pressured him to end the investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia.

From CNN:

Final details are still being worked out and no official date for his testimony has been set. Comey is expected to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia during last year’s presidential election. Comey has spoken privately with Special Counsel Robert Mueller III to work out the parameters for his testimony to ensure there are no legal entanglements as a result of his public account, a source said. Comey will likely sit down with Mueller, a longtime colleague at the Justice Department, for a formal interview only after his public testimony. When he testifies, Comey is unlikely to be willing to discuss in any detail the FBI’s investigation into the charges of possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign — the centerpiece of the probe, this source said. But he appears eager to discuss his tense interactions with Trump before his firing, which have now spurred allegations that the president may have tried to obstruct the investigation. If it happens, Comey’s public testimony promises to be a dramatic chapter in the months-long controversy, and it will likely bring even more intense scrutiny to an investigation that Trump has repeatedly denounced as a “witch hunt.”

There will be pushback on this, and that will not be unexpected. Some Republicans are likely going to grill Comey on why he didn’t report such a conversation to Congress or the Attorney General, immediately. It’s a fair question, and one Comey likely expects.

Also, people can forget about the lunacy that Comey may have committed perjury when he testified neither the Attorney General or Assistant Attorney General asked him to end the investigation. The questions were germane to whether not either officially asked him to conclude the inquiry as that office will do with the FBI if they think there is no case to be made. It had nothing to do with President Trump’s remarks to Comey.

The other result may be Comey didn’t think much of what President Trump said and didn’t necessarily feel pressure by him to end the investigation which would give him a reason not to bring up with anybody else.

We shall see.