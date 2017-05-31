Impeachment, contrary to what people say about it, is a political process. The founders intended it to be that way. A President doesn’t have to be found guilty in a criminal court of a “high crime” or “misdemeanor” for impeachment proceedings to take place.

The impeachment of President Bill Clinton stands as one built largely around partisanship. Clinton was in fact, impeached but not removed from office. People to this day argue he was impeached for “lying about sex, ” but the fact is, Clinton, the highest law enforcement officer in the land, took an oath, to tell the truth in a court case and proceeded instead, to lie. If you’re comfortable believing such an act is not worthy of impeachment, you go ahead.

With that in mind, impeachment is not something to trifle with because of politics even though the process itself is political. A recent poll out shows support for impeaching Donald Trump rising:

An increasing percentage of voters want Congress to impeach President Donald Trump — even if they don’t think Trump has committed the “high crimes and misdemeanors” the Constitution requires. Forty-three percent of voters want Congress to begin impeachment proceedings, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, up from 38 percent last week. Of those who want Congress to move toward impeachment, a 54-percent majority of those believe Trump “has proven he is unfit to serve and should be removed from office, regardless of whether he committed an impeachable offense or not.” Only 43 percent of those seeking impeachment believe Trump has committed an offense that meets the high constitutional standards for removal. The results underscore the intense partisan divisions following last year’s rancorous election. A wide majority of self-identified Democratic voters, 71 percent, want Congress to impeach Trump. But more than three-quarters of GOP voters, 76 percent, don’t think Congress should begin impeachment proceedings.

Voters, especially Democrats, are only providing more evidence of their ridiculousness in the face of a Trump administration. It’s no secret that I am no fan of Trump, and outside the Gorsuch nomination, cabinet choices and some executive orders, Trump’s presidency is a four-month slow moving train-wreck.

However, there is no reason to warrant his impeachment. Not even close.

There are other considerations to keep in mind. A GOP-led Congress will never impeach a President of the same party affiliation unless it’s a big time smoking gun. Trump being an impetuous man-child who cannot adequately articulate his positions and engages in squabbles that are generally left for low-level staffers to deal with is not a reason to remove him from office.

Also, he can’t be impeached for anything he did before becoming President so if you’re clapping along like a seal to every goofball “revelation” Louise Mensch posts on her blog, it won’t matter despite what the marshal of the Supreme Court is allegedly telling her — in her mind.

Save talk of impeachment for something important, shall we?