Did hackers frame the Russians? In an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, President Vladimir Putin floats the theory. Chances are, it will play well in the pro-Trump fever swamps like InfoWars and Sean Hannity’s show, despite it being a laughable claim.

The entire interview will be worth watching, but here’s a sampling:

From NBC:

“Hackers can be anywhere. They can be in Russia, in Asia…even in America, Latin America,” he said. “They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russia. Can you imagine something like that? In the midst of a political battle?” “By some calculations it was convenient for them to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia,” Putin added. “Could you imagine something like that? I can.” Kelly told viewers that Putin — the former director of Russia’s domestic spy agency — also suggested that the CIA could have been behind the hacking and noted that many people were convinced Russia was responsible for the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

President Trump might be disappointed to learn Rafael Cruz worked with the Russians to take out JFK. Somebody should get Oliver Stone on the line.

Not to beat a dead horse, but watch how this plays out, particularly between the online pro-Trump crowd. They’ll “ask questions.”

“Isn’t it a possibility?”, “Why should we put this past our government?” and other similar hot takes will be sure to consume some elements.

The question is where or not any Republicans in Congress are foolish enough to go along with it.