In the movie “The Pelican Brief,” Sam Shepard plays a constitutional law professor, and at one point he says to his class, “When we substitute threat for an argument, violence for principle…we allow our passion to overcome our capacity for reason.”

Teri wrote about CNN’s Reza Aslan and his comments about President Trump, but something Reza tweeted slipped under the radar for the most part.

Tim Walberg represents the 7th congressional district in Michigan. Walberg is a former church pastor and said the following about climate change when asked:

“I believe there’s climate change,” Walberg said, according to a video of the exchange obtained first published by the Huffington Post. “I believe there’s been climate change since the beginning of time. I think there are cycles. Do I think man has some impact? Yeah, of course. Can man change the entire universe? No.” “Why do I believe that?” he continued. “Well, as a Christian, I believe that there is a creator in God who is much bigger than us. And I’m confident that, if there’s a real problem, he can take care of it.”

Somebody tweeted about it:

Tim Walberg faces international backlash over his comment that “God will take care of” climate change… https://t.co/e22KznPCD6 — Chris Savage (@Eclectablog) June 3, 2017

Reza Aslan, the host of “Believer, With Reza Aslan” on CNN, saw this and tweeted the following:

Any chance God could take care of Tim Walberg first? https://t.co/eqx6wd2ccs — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017

Maybe it’s just me, but should the host of a show focused on religion wish death upon anybody for any reason but mainly because somebody expressed thoughts based on their religion?

If a Fox News host said this about Keith Ellison, do you think it flies under the radar like this?

I emailed Heather Brown, the press contact listed for Aslan’s show for comment but she never replied.