Since Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20th, he’s done a fantastic job of digging himself a hole, jumping in and digging deeper only to have a group of hands reach down and rescue him. Those hands belong to various members of the Democratic Party.

The adage of never interfere with an enemy when they’re in the process of destroying themselves is a foreign concept to Democrats because any time Trump does something stupid, Democrats are there to set themselves on fire right alongside the President. The rest of the country sits back and marvels at the inability of what they perceive to be intelligent people, unable to do anything other than fling poo at each other.

Republicans may be too busy playing the, “He’s a good boy!” clueless mother-of-a-violent-thug role when it comes to President Trump, but Democratic ineptitude as it relates to the president is on a whole different level. No sooner does the president have his staff and supporters screaming “Noooooooooooooooo!” with yet another self-inflicted wound than some Democratic takes on the role of Mighty Mouse and sings loudly, “Here I come to save the day!”

The most recent example came about following James Comey’s testimony this past week before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The people who think Trump came out looking better than Comey require a moment to reflect, step back, and watch it again. By any measure, Comey looked the better of the two. Trump, while being kept from using his phone on Thursday managed to tweet out on Friday that James Comey was lying but that it somehow vindicated him, providing yet another example of where Trump’s inability to let a process play out was on full display.

But then along comes Diane Feinstein, using her seersucker suit as a cape, willing to rescue the president from himself by demanding a Congressional investigation into what they think was an act of obstruction of justice by President Trump.

From CNN:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is calling on the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee to investigate all issues related to obstruction of justice in the events leading up to the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, using “subpoena authority if necessary.” “It is my strong recommendation that the Judiciary Committee investigate all issues that raise a question of obstruction of justice,” the California Democrat wrote in a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on Friday. “These issues should be developed by our legal staff, presented to us, and be subject to full committee hearings.” Feinstein is the top Democrat on the Judiciary panel and a member of the intelligence committee, both of which are investigating Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and related questions over the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian officials. Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller is also leading an investigation into those issues.

Note the last sentence in that snippet. Robert Mueller, an experienced prosecutor and the former Director of the FBI is more than capable of handling the investigation and making the determination of whether or not somebody engaged in the act of obstructing justice.

Naturally, other Democrats chimed in:

I couldn't agree more with @SenFeinstein. The American people deserve answers. https://t.co/eHObVw0jcs — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) June 9, 2017

The American people will get answers via the investigation conducted by Robert Mueller. What Leahy and Feinstein want is a chance to grandstand and preen for cameras while accomplishing next to nothing. People will argue they have a role as part of the legislative branch and in their capacity as an oversight body to look into these matters. That is true. But they are not an investigative body, and the clown show they’re looking for will only hamper efforts by Mueller to do his job.

Mueller has prosecutorial authority in his role as special counsel, so it’s not as though he has to deliver his findings to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and wait to see what happens. If Mueller determines somebody engaged in obstruction of justice, he’s not going to let them get away with it.

Democrats would be wise to sit back, hold hearings when necessary, but let Robert Mueller do the grinding work and see what happens. Unfortunately, telling them to do that is nearly as futile as telling President Trump to stop tweeting like a scorned teenager.

In the end, its the country that is worse off as a result.