I certainly expect the usual suspects to be all, “This is totally fine! Bharara is nothing but a Democrat! It’s great that Trump canned him!” Of course, nobody argues that Trump is not allowed to do this. It’s perfectly acceptable, and it doesn’t matter if he didn’t have replacements ready as there are deputies that take over. It’s not as though cases have stalled, and nothing is happening.

That said, it’s not that what they’re doing that is wrong. It’s how Team Trump goes about doing things that just comes off as entirely unprofessional. With Bharara, he was a US Attorney that Trump said he wanted to keep around. It is not unusual for a new administration to replace US attorneys with their hand-picked choices In November, after Trump was elected, he told Bharara in a meeting that he wanted him to stay.

Despite that meeting, Bharara was one of 46 United States Attorneys terminated March 10, 2017 (Trump has only offered up one replacement for those 46, nearly three months later). The reason for his termination remained a mystery considering Trump’s offer for him to stay on. We’re now learning Trump’s attorney is taking “credit” for getting Bharara fired:

Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer in the Russia investigation, has boasted to friends and colleagues that he played a central role in the firing of Preet Bharara, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, according to four people familiar with the conversations. Kasowitz told Trump, “This guy is going to get you,” according to a person familiar with Kasowitz’s account. Those who know Kasowitz say he is sometimes prone to exaggerating when regaling them with his exploits. But if true, his assertion adds to the mystery surrounding the motive and timing of Bharara’s firing.

The real problem is not the firing of Bharara but the fact that Trump’s personal attorney is involved in matters related to his role as President of the United States. Trump has a general counsel who is supposed to handle issues related to the government, so it’s a mystery why he’s including Kasowitz in decisions that should be handled by Donald McGhan.