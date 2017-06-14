The Washington Post is reporting the identity of the person responsible for the shooting at the congressional baseball practice where Rep. Steve Scalise and others were shot this morning.

WaPo:

The shooter at the GOP congressional baseball practice this morning is James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill., according to law enforcement officials. Hodgkinson, 66, owns a home inspection business. His home inspection license expired in November 2016 and was not renewed, state records show.

Alex Griswold at The Washington Free Beacon tracked down the man’s Facebook page and well….

WaPo sources identify shooter as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, IL. Here's, uh, his Facebook. pic.twitter.com/eB7CJ5Yrt0 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 14, 2017

One has to wonder when we’ll have the necessary conversation about “heated political rhetoric”, right?

More:

From Facebook page matching the alleged shooter. pic.twitter.com/55cVWY2SpE — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) June 14, 2017