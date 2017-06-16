The President of the United States is off the rails this morning. He’s tweeting about Russia and the investigation into Russian influence during the 2016 election.

Now he tweeted the following:

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

He’s talking about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. He’s also lying. Notice how Trump is putting the “blame” for firing Comey at the feet of Rosenstein?

That was the initial story the administration told the public. Trump was acting on behalf of Rosenstein’s recommendation. Less than two days later, Trump said it was entirely his decision when he spoke with NBC’s Lester Holt.

Now he’s accusing his own Deputy Attorney General of engaging in a witch hunt. This is pretty remarkable stuff from Trump.