According to the Washington Post, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has told Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly he will not accept the role he was to start at the end of June.

From the Post:

Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke has withdrawn his name from consideration for an assistant secretary position at the Department of Homeland Security, an adviser to Clarke confirmed to The Washington Post on Saturday. “Late Friday, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. formally notified Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly that he had rescinded his acceptance of the agency’s offer to join DHS as an assistant secretary,” said Craig Peterson, an adviser to Clarke. “Sheriff Clarke is 100 percent committed to the success of President Trump and believes his skills could be better utilized to promote the president’s agenda in a more aggressive role.” Clarke was expected to start in a role at DHS at the end of June, but according to one person close to the administration who is familiar with the situation, his appointment had been subject to significant delays that contributed to his withdrawal.

This isn’t all that surprising. Clarke’s incendiary rhetoric was lauded by Trump supporters but it was bound to be an issue. Clarke also faces plenty of criticism for issues at the Milwaukee County Jail where inmates have died. Clarke is also criticized for spending more time on the lecture circuit than doing his job as Sheriff.

In the end, this is not a very surprising decision.