If I had to go through my Twitter mentions seeing how many times I was called a “cuck,” a “snowflake,” or a “faggot” by dug-in Trump supporters between 2015 and now, I’d be busy for a long time. Any criticism of Trump’s ugliness or pushback on his lies brought responses from Twitter tough guys calling me a “beta” and saying I was “triggered.” It got boring very fast.

Now the tables have turned. Trump is the President. He’s no longer the outsider yelling at his primary opponents or Hillary Clinton. Trump’s the establishment. He is the man. So his defenders, particularly the alt-right Trumpers are now engaging in the very behavior they called out while Trump was running.

From CBS:

Two protesters disrupted the New York City Shakespeare in the Park production of “Julius Caesar” with one being arrested on Friday night, police and the Public Theater said. The protester, who the NYPD did not name, was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, police said. Right-wing activist and Rebel Media’s Laura Loomer livestreamed herself rushing the stage. By midnight, Loomer posted she had been released from jail. According to her video, she rushed onto the Delacorte Theater stage during the scene where Caesar is assassinated and yelled “stop the normalization of political violence against the right! This is unacceptable … this is violent!” The crowd mainly yelled for her to get off the stage or booed as she compared the production to ISIS and yelled “shame!” Pro-Trump activist Jack Posobiec also posted video of the incident on Twitter. From the audience, Posobiec yelled to the actors and the crowd “you are Goebbels,” referring to the Nazi minister of propaganda. “You are all Nazis like Joseph Goebbels … You are all inciting terrorists! The blood of Steve Scalise in on your hands!” he yelled, in reference to the shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise and three others earlier this week at a baseball practice.

One of my favorites on Twitter, CuffyMeh tweeted the following:

Activists shut down play written by the paragon of Old White Guy literature. Just like a bunch of college SJW snowflakes. Good work. — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) June 17, 2017

Weird how Shakespeare was able to get away with depicting anti-monarchism right under the nose of a living, breathing monarch. Grow up. — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) June 17, 2017

The play was not actually “shut down.” It continued shortly after the interruption, but the silliness of these people is on full display. They have no interest in “winning.” Why not expend this energy getting supporter together to push for members of Congress to pass the AHCA? Or tax reform?

They won’t do that. Because it requires actual work. Instead, they’d rather just be asses at a play and then celebrate their asininity on social media, claiming it’s a moral victory.

They are emulating the behavior of President Trump. Is it any wonder he’s at 38 percent approval?