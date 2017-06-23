What kind of person outside social media trolls say they’re glad Rep. Steve Scalise was shot? A Nebraska Democrat and party official (since fired) did.

Here is the story from a local Nebraska news station:

A Nebraska Democratic Party official is now in hot water. An audio recording was posted on YouTube Thursday with Phil Montag, a technology chairman, voicing how glad he was that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., got shot last week at a GOP baseball practice. Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb confirmed to FOX 42 News Thursday it was really his voice. “His whole job is to get people, convince Republicans to (expletive) kick people off (expletive) health care. I’m glad he got shot,” said Montag in the audio recording. Montag is now looking for a new job; Kleeb let him go after the recording became public. “I wish he was (expletive) dead,” said Montag in the recording.

When you combine this with Senator Elizabeth Warren saying the GOP Senate health care plan is “blood money,” there is a recipe for disaster.

Why is the media not continuing to talk about the shooting and the “extreme political rhetoric?” In the wake of a politically motivated shooting, Democrats are claiming the AHCA will “kill” people and they’re not reporting it yet weeks after Gabby Giffords was shot, the media was still talking about “rhetoric” when her shooting had nothing to do with politics.

The media double standard is astounding.