When you tell Jewish people not to display the Star of David because it might “offend” another person, you’re engaging in bigotry and anti-Semitism. When you’re the organizer of a gay pride parade meant to celebrate “inclusiveness” then you’re not just engaging in bigotry and anti-Semitism, but you’re saying to the world you’re also a giant hypocrite.

That’s what happened in Chicago:

Jewish people celebrating LGBT Pride in Chicago were told not to display Star of David flags because other people found them ‘offensive.’ The Jewish Star of David flag was banned from the city’s annual Dyke March celebrations, and several people carrying the flag were removed form the march because their presence “made people feel unsafe,” LGBT paper Windy City Times reported. The Dyke March is described by organisers as being a “more inclusive, more social justice-oriented” march than the city’s main Pride parade.

“More inclusive.” Except for those icky Jewish people, right?

One marcher, Laurel Grauer, said she was harassed by other Dyke March attendees before being told she needed to leave with her flag. “It was a flag from my congregation which celebrates my queer, Jewish identity which I have done for over a decade marching in the Dyke March with the same flag,” she told Windy City Times. “They were telling me to leave because my flag was a trigger to people that they found offensive,” she added. “Prior to this [march] I had never been harassed or asked to leave and I had always carried the flag with me.”

It is the ugly side of the far-left. Naturally, the organizers see ‘Star of David’ and think ‘Jews’ and ‘Israel:’

The Star of David also features on the Israeli flag, with many believing support for Israel is tantamount to supporting the oppression of the Palestinian people.

Finally, there is this:

Israel’s own backing of LGBT rights has been described as ‘pinkwashing,’ with the authorities there accused of using gay rights to detract from the ongoing conflict with Palestine.

Ah, yes. Another Jewish conspiracy!

Scratch the surface of somebody on the far left and it won’t be long before you reveal their bigotry.