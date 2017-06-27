CNN’s Jake Tapper sent out a tweet containing a copy of the lawsuit. Palin was named in a New York Times editorial on June 14th, connecting her to the shooting of Gabby Giffords by Jared Loughner.

Joe Cunningham wrote about it and this tweet from Jeff Blehar has the original text:

This paragraph in today's NYT editorial on Alexandria shootings is offensively, quasi-Stalinistically wrong: https://t.co/nWhhcHfMso pic.twitter.com/LkJFifUh73 — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) June 15, 2017

The New York Times, after a flurry of criticism, issued a correction to the editorial but by that time, the damage had been done and even in its’ corrected form, it still used the Giffords shooting as means of equivocating her shooting with that of Steve Scalise. The problem is that Giffords shooting had nothing to do with politics at all. Jared Loughner is a paranoid schizophrenic who became obsessed with Giffords after she refused to answer a bizarre question he asked at a previous town hall meeting.

Now Palin is suing and I don’t blame her:

.@SarahPalinUSA suing @nytimes for editorial suggesting she incited Loughner attack on Gabby Giffords — pic.twitter.com/xwJqNECW4H — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 27, 2017

As I reported then, there is 0 evidence Loughner was incited by Palin and his obsession w Giffords began years before Palin CD target map — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 27, 2017

