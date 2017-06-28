So this will turn out to be another example where Trump supporters will likely say the guy who says what he means didn’t really mean what he said. In a bizarre tweet intended to attack The Washington Post as “fake new,” Donald Trump said the following.

Here is his tweet:

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Great job, Mr. President. You just endorsed an internet sales tax.

Before defenders start saying this doesn’t mean anything, remember the administration said President Trump’s tweets are official statements.

Of course, it shouldn’t surprise anybody that a brick and mortar real estate developer would be in favor an internet sales tax. It’s almost like he’s a 70’s and 80’s type, Democrat.

Who knew?