President Trump’s tweets may be official statements, but two members of the House Intelligence Committee are saying a tweet is not sufficient to dispel the notion the Trump administration may have recordings the conversations between former FBI Director James Comey and President Trump.

From Politico:

Reps. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a joint statement the White House needs to clarify whether it has “recordings, memoranda, or other documents” — adding that they will consider using a “compulsory process” to ensure a satisfactory response. They want to know whether the White House has — or had — any records, including tapes or written documents, memorializing Trump’s conversations with Comey. The pair said in their joint statement they have sent the White House a letter asking that it “fully comply” with their request. “By only referring to the President’s statement, the White House’s letter stops short of clarifying for the Committee whether the White House has any responsive recordings, memoranda, or other documents,” they said.

If this was just Schiff stamping his feet, the Trump administration could blow it off as a partisan, but with Conaway getting involved, it will put more pressure on the White House to hit tomorrow’s deadline.

Chances are, there are no tapes or recordings. It is, however, another example of Trump’s impetuousness making trouble where there doesn’t have to be any.