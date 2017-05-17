The White House was “blindsided” by the Wednesday afternoon appointment of a special counsel to investigate any potential links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, Politico reports.

And CNN’s Laura Jarrett is reporting that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was not informed about the order until after it was signed.

Important timeline of events here per source: DAG's office only informed WH counsel/Sessions AFTER the special counsel order was signed — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) May 17, 2017

President Trump responded to the news quickly, and with his usual bluster.

JUST IN: President #Trump released a statement regarding ex-FBI chief Mueller’s appointment to oversee Russia probe as special counsel. pic.twitter.com/QwAmLpAtkO — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2017

It reads:

“As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know – there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity. I look forward to this matter concluding quickly.”

Well, if we already knew there wasn’t, there wouldn’t be a need for this. For the sake of our country, I hope there’s not.

And, as some are already pointing out, the special counsel could also find out the identity of people doing the leaking and unmasking. Surprisingly, Trump hasn’t put that spin on it yet.