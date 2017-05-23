A horrific suicide attack was carried out late Monday after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK, in which at least 22 were killed and 59 injured – mostly young girls. At the time of the attacks, President Trump was in Israel, and later held a press conference with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. When the press conference started, Trump began with an offering of condolences.

I would like to begin by offering my prayers to the people of Manchester in the United Kingdom. I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack,and to the many killed…and to the families of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. [The victims were] Murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are. They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers. Just remember that.

Calling the people involved “losers” instead of attackers or perpetrators looks to be a type of psychological warfare.

The President then gave no doubt as to what he thinks needs to happen to those who were responsible for the attacks in Manchester, and in any other attacks:

This is what I’ve spent the last few days talking about overseas…we cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. And in today’s attack, it was mostly innocent children. Those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever. This wicked ideology must be…completely obliterated, and the innocent lives…must be protected.

Trump then thanked Abbas for meeting with him and offered him help in working toward peace – which is a slap in the face to Israelis.

I look forward to working with these leaders toward a lasting peace. I also look forward to working with President Abbas on other issues such as unlocking the potential of the economy…and building on our very positive counter-terrorism efforts. Peace cannot ever take root in an atmosphere in which violence is tolerated… we must act in a single, unified voice.

That’s a lofty goal, and one in which President Trump is certainly not alone as the leader of the world’s biggest democracy. The question remains – will the other countries involved decide to take a risk on Donald Trump’s olive branch or continue down the path of pacifying and funding ISIS?