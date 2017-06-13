During a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Tuesday, Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM), accused Attorney General Jeff Sessions of “obstructing” a congressional investigation by refusing to answer some questions regarding conversations he had with President Trump about James Comey’s continuing (or not) service as FBI Director:

The exchange:

Heinrich: There are two investigations here… and you are obstructing that congressional investigation by not answering these questions. And I think that your silence…speaks volumes. Sessions: I would say that I have consulted with senior career attorneys in the department… Heinrich: I suspect you have. Sessions: …and I believe this is consistent with my duties.

Just prior to this exchange, Sessions said he felt it was “inappropriate for me to answer and reveal private conversations with the president when he has not had a full opportunity to review the questions and to make a decision on whether or not to approve such an answer…there are also other privileges that can be invoked.”