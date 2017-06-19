These Responses to Tweet About Trump's Panama Canal Comment Will Make You Cringe

President Trump met with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela at the White House Monday, and, while making small talk and posing for photos Trump said:

“We’re going to spend quite a bit of time today. The Panama Canal is doing quite well, I think we did a good job building it. Right?”

Varela replied, “Yeah, 100 years ago.”

MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin immediately took Trump task on Twitter, and lib websites started mocking Trump and claiming he was “owned” by the Panamanian leader because of the response.

The judgmental liberal replies started immediately and covered a few topics. Some just thought Trump was dumb.

Or that he was taking credit for the canal’s existence.
Jennifer Van Laar

The hair-splitting is fierce when they want to find a way to slam Trump – they claim he’s also wrong because many of the laborers were not Americans.

Heh. They don’t stop…

Some are just plain wrong.

OH NO! They rebuilt it?

Except, they didn’t rebuild it. They modernized it and added a third shipping lane. Yes, it cost a lot of money, but hell, so did the original one. Which was paid for by…

Oh, yeah. The United States! Is this guy requesting that we pay for the new one too?

The Canal was a US government project, funded with US dollars and engineered by Americans. Assets of a failed French attempt at canal building were purchased by President Theodore Roosevelt for $40 million, and the project took 10 years and $350 million to build. Many of the laborers, though, were from the West Indies.

One huge reason the project was successful was because the chief sanitation officer, William Gorgas, whose “highly effective sanitation measures eliminated the lethal or debilitating effects of yellow fever and malaria among workers.”

So not only did the US fund and engineer the canal and provide jobs for tens of thousands of laborers, a US doctor brought disease prevention methods to Panama that saved lives . Oh, and Panama also got an economically important piece of infrastructure.

You’re welcome.

