ICE is an appropriate acronym for this pair of agents who conducted a “targeted enforcement action” at an Ann Arbor, Michigan restaurant. They ordered and ate breakfast before heading to the restaurant’s kitchen to arrest some of the staff.

The Ann Arbor News reported that two of the men arrested Wednesday at Sava’s Restaurant remain in custody. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said agents were doing “a targeted enforcement action” at the Ann Arbor restaurant.

ICE officials said two of the men entered the country illegally and another overstayed his visa. Authorities said the men tried to leave the restaurant before being arrested. Another man was handcuffed and briefly detained, then released after showing agents his permanent resident card.

Restaurant owner Sava Lelcaj told the newspaper several agents came to the restaurant near the University of Michigan, and two ate breakfast at the restaurant bar. One ate waffles and bacon and the other eggs and toast. Lelcaj said they praised the food before entering the kitchen area.