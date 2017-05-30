This might be the most Australian thing ever. Fisherman Terry Selwood had a 400 pound great white shark jump right into his boat, but he’s taking the “mundane” event all in stride. The interview he gave to ABC News afterward is one of the best things you’ll listen to all day.

"Well I'll be buggered, there's a shark in my boat!" Terry Selwood tells us how a 200kg great white shark ended up in his fishing boat. pic.twitter.com/HabXaDezkt — ABC News (@abcnews) May 28, 2017

It was a calm day and Selwood was hand line fishing a kilometer off shore when out of nowhere the shark launched out of the water and landed in his boat, knocking Terry down and tearing skin from his arm. He scrambled away from the thrashing predator and called the coast guard who didn’t believe his story until they got to him.

He’s certainly got a great fish story to tell and it’s clear from the interview that he knows how to spin a good yarn.