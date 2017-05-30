Alisyn Camerota since jumping to CNN from Fox News has remade (or perhaps unmade) her “fair and balanced” approach to the news. She fell in lock step with the CNN’s leftward slant almost from day one. Former White House Chief of Staff John Sununu wasn’t having any of her speculation about collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, for which there is still no evidence whatsoever.

CAMEROTA: I’m trying to gauge your comfort level with all of this SUNUNU: My comfort level? The only discomfort I have is with folks in the media trying to create a veniality without having the courage to specifically tell me what the veniality that I should be concerned about is. I don’t have…I have not identified a veniality. Have you? CAMEROTA: Well. You should be concerned if there was collusion. And that’s what Congress…. SUNUNU: I don’t see any evidence of collusion. Do you? CAMEROTA: No. SUNUNU: Ok, then that should end your reporting right there. You should put an exclamation point after your “no.” CAMEROTA: Understood, but we’re at the beginning of the investigation, so… SUNUNU: You’re seven months into the investigation!

Camerota then made the argument that the investigation was only just beginning because Robert Mueller has just taken over as Special Counsel on the Russia probe. Mueller’s investigation is just beginning but the supposed collusion with Russia has been under investigation by others for quite some time, and they’ve turned up nothing.

Sununu put Camerota on the defensive then. She got a little snippy.

SUNUNU: Can I ask a question? If Mueller comes out and says that my version is correct and yours isn’t, how much crow are you going to eat? CAMEROTA: Governor…I don’t have a “version” of events.

That is, of course, laughable.

Sununu summed up by describing the whole investigation as “politically motivated by folks trying to rationalize a horribly run Democratic presidential campaign.” That seems pretty accurate.