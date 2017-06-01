If you still don’t believe that climate alarmism is a religion (more of a cult, really), take a look at the zealotry being displayed by the faithful on Twitter. If the planet is their idol, apparently the Paris Climate Accord was their most holy scripture. They’re reacting like a bunch of rabid jihadis who just saw a rabbi pee on a copy of the koran or a girl go to school.

The most laughable part is the people who claim to be the “party of science” clearly believe that a sketchy international agreement that half the world would sign and ignore anyway was the only thing standing between life on earth and total oblivion. Maybe I’m wrong and North Korea or Iran can be counted on to hold up their end. Or Venezuela. There’s a bunch of straight shooters running that place.

Behold.

We’ve got the preening apology crowd, led by minuscule communist Robert Reich.

Once again, Donald Trump brings shame on the United States, and sets on a course that will harm millions if not billions of people. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 1, 2017

Trump has done deep damage to the United States since taking office. Today, he has done deep damage to the world. #ParisClimateDeal — Patrick Murphy (@PatrickMurphyFL) June 1, 2017

To the people of Germany and elsewhere in the world: Please don't think that President Trump represents American values, he doesn't. pic.twitter.com/g54PzLuMHV — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 1, 2017

It’s the European style socialist who really has his finger on the pulse of “American values.”

The problem with an America-First agenda is that the rest of the world will start to put America last. #ParisAccord #Trump — Matt McDermott (@MMMcDermott) June 1, 2017

So business as usual. Why all the hysteria? Sheesh.

Of course, no collective left wing conniption would be complete without demonizing guess who?

Welcome to the world of the Koch Brothers, who own the Republican Party. Evil people. Trump is their fool. — Jeffrey D. Sachs (@JeffDSachs) June 1, 2017

The world will tragically note, and long remember President Trump's decision on climate change today, ignorant of science and a major threat — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 1, 2017

Look on the bright side, If things are as bad as you clowns are claiming, the world won’t “long remember” anything.

Trump is "an out of touch billionaire selling out America—and the world—for profit." https://t.co/MT6A4XdkDk #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/6NFT8KSiuC — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) June 1, 2017

The “vast majority” of people prior to today didn’t even know the agreement existed. Have you ever seen a man on the street interview?

Trump's line about "redistributing wealth" from US to the world is another example of creaky Italian fascist rhetoric by way of Steve Bannon — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) June 1, 2017

Well, if anyone would recognize creaky fascism it would be the guy who edits ThinkProgress.

Then there are the people who literally don’t know what “literally” means.

Trump regime's policies are literally everything you'd expect from an evil villain trying to destroy the world & hurt innocent people. — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) June 1, 2017

trump never had to learn to share as a kid, and the world is literally doomed because of it — bijan (@bijanstephen) June 1, 2017

IT’S THE END OF THE WORLD.

I can't even make the obvious lowbrow "Donald Trump pulling out" jokes because all I can think about is THE END OF THE WORLD. — lisa van wyk (@swimlittlefish) June 1, 2017

The world seeks cooperation. Yet this is the low pt of our experience in terms of leadership. Trump will destroy America as we know it. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 1, 2017

Trump: Let the world burn, drown, crack from longer droughts, be ripped apart by more violent storms. Our idiot puts his head in the sand… pic.twitter.com/ch8n7VhPiS — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) June 1, 2017

It’s going to burn and drown at the SAME TIME.

BREAKING: Trump decides to let the world burn https://t.co/lOnFrZutrq pic.twitter.com/ikfdJwgWTp — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) June 1, 2017

"In only a few months Trump has secured his legacy: Undermining the World's future. Selfishness overcomes the common good" – @giannipittella pic.twitter.com/B7jFMxkECK — S&D Group (@TheProgressives) June 1, 2017

The imagery here implies a sea level rise of more than 250 feet. Because science.

Not to be outdone, HuffPo goes for 290 feet.

If only we could harness the effort expended by all these hammer and sickle drama queens during their meltdowns, we’d really be on our way to energy independence.