I don’t think this was supposed to happen. Senator Ted Cruz seems like he was in the middle of getting the Faith and Freedom Coalition audience pumped up when suddenly the next speaker gets introduced.

Sorry, Senator, you’ve been bumped for a southern regional director.

Ted Cruz gets played off in the middle of his speech to the Faith & Freedom Coalition pic.twitter.com/IPvJjypUum — Axios (@axios) June 8, 2017

It’s nice when your conference runs like a well oiled machine.