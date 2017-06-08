We’re all familiar with former FBI Director James Comey’s unorthodox press conference in which he said no reasonable prosecutor would pursue a case against Hillary Clinton despite a mountain of evidence suggesting she broke the law. We’re also familiar with the “accidental” meeting between Barack Obama’s AG, Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac shortly before. What we learned today though is that Loretta Lynch directed Comey to misrepresent the criminal investigation into the former Secretary of State.

“At one point the attorney general directed me not to call it an ‘investigation’ but instead to call it a ‘matter,’ which confused me and concerned me,” Mr. Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee. “That was one of the bricks in the load that lead me to conclude I have to step away from the (Justice) department if we are to close this case credibly.” “We had a criminal investigation open at the time, so that gave me a queasy feeling,” Comey said.

Whether this was due to intimidation from Bill Clinton or simply her own partisan nature, it seems Lynch thought that part of her role as Attorney General was to run PR for the Hillary Clinton campaign.

During the hearing, Comey also pointed to Lynch’s impromptu tarmac meeting with former President Bill Clinton as a factor in his decision to announce the outcome of the Hillary Clinton investigation. Comey felt that meeting posed a threat to the probe’s integrity. “That was the thing that capped it for me, that I had to do something separately to protect the credibility of the investigation, which meant both the FBI and the Justice Department,” Comey said.

If there was any obstruction of justice taking place, it would appear that the Democrats and the Clintons were likely as guilty of it as they claim the Trump administration is.