NASA unveiled it’s new rover vehicle that represents something that might one day be driven by astronauts on the surface of Mars.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is debuting their fierce new Mars rover concept vehicle. The rover is a scientifically-themed outreach tool which incorporates technology that could be used by astronauts to explore Mars.

How many times do you think the design team has collectively watched Armageddon or Christopher Nolan’s Batman movies? The old timers probably see a dash of Damnation Alley in there too.

This thing is pretty badass.

Sadly, it’s not likely to see production.

In an interview with CBS News, Shanon Parker said parts of the concept were “just for design,” adding it was “for it to look cool.” Shanon, who designed it with his brother Marc, added, “Other things that I thought, you know, this is kind of important to have.” The concept vehicle is 28 feet long, 14 feet wide and 11 feet tall and is made of aluminum ad carbon-fiber. Weighing in at 5,000 pounds, the vehicle could split itself in two pieces, with one dedicated for a laboratory and the other for scouting purposes. Though the design is not slated to go into production to traverse the red planet, it will be on display at the Space Center until July 4 in an effort to educate visitors about the planet.

I just hope they don’t let Matt Damon drive it and stink it up with potatoes.